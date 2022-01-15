Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $5.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $23.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in CDW by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 20.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in CDW by 5.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,008. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day moving average of $190.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

