Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 44,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

RTOKY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

