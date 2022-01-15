Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:ETB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 79,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,775. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 183,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 518,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 729,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after buying an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

