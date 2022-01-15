Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Covivio from €83.00 ($94.32) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Covivio alerts:

Covivio stock remained flat at $$77.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60. Covivio has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $89.07.

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.