$735.43 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post sales of $735.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $727.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $744.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $734.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 460.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,345.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,718. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $101.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

