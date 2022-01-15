$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $3.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.87 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.60. 5,777,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,566. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.