Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.81 Million

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report $215.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.20 million. Kadant reported sales of $168.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $783.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $5.75 on Monday, reaching $210.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.26. Kadant has a 52-week low of $129.55 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

