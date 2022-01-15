Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Up 111.6% in December

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the December 15th total of 63,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE CVII traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.73. 296,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,643. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,145,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 262,839 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

