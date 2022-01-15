Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Rises By 105.1%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the December 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 294.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDDSF remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

