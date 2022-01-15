Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). Skylight Health Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skylight Health Group.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLHG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLHG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.