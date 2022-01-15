$7.75 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce sales of $7.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.64 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $15.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.95 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $199.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,431. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,396 shares of company stock valued at $582,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,969,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after buying an additional 114,519 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 70,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after buying an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

