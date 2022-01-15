Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TEAF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 36,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,076,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 47.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

