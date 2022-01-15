Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Tops $260.55 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $260.55 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

