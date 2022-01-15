Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 393.3% in December

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 393.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $5,388,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $1,277,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 342.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 33.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 83,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the period.

WEA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 20,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,159. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

