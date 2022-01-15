Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.09. 54,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,384. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.877 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $10.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.60%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 133.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

