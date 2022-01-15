$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

OC stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.54. 806,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 53.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

