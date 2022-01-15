Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.01. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

SFBS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. 101,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after acquiring an additional 902,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.