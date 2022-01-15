USD Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.27 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $45.27 billion and approximately $2.91 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 45,254,175,675 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

