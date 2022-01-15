$153.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to report $153.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.00 million and the lowest is $148.80 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $281.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $587.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $597.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $651.14 million, with estimates ranging from $639.70 million to $669.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 220,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,941,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

