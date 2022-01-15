Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.88 Million

Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $580.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $611.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.54 million. LHC Group posted sales of $532.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,407 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,960,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 240,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average is $163.27. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

