Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce sales of $153.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.80 million and the highest is $156.00 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $281.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $587.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $597.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $651.14 million, with estimates ranging from $639.70 million to $669.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

In related news, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $14,865,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 220,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,746. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

