Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 475%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NVGS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 39,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.4% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

