The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,707,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 723,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 825,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,846. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.