Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HSNGY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 4,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.