Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HSNGY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 4,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

