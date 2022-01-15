Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Down 89.5% in December

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRTDF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Petro Matad
Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.