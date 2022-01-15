Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Down 89.5% in December

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRTDF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

