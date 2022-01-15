Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Decreases By 91.7%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carbios SAS to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS COOSF traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 997. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

