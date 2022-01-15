Linear One Day Volume Reaches $11.73 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $119.46 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00058612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,243,373,311 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

