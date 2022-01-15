$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.12. First Financial posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.56. 103,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,994. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in First Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Financial by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

