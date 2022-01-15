Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post sales of $6.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $7.08 billion. Moderna posted sales of $570.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 968.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $17.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $23.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $118,092,130. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA traded down $5.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.73. 10,167,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,332,986. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

