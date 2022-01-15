Short Interest in Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Decreases By 94.3%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the December 15th total of 420,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FDVRF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,573. Facedrive has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

