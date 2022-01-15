88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,800 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the December 15th total of 8,280,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EEENF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 29,771,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,323,961. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. 88 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

