Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of XEBEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,931. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

