Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of XEBEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,931. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

