Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 120,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after buying an additional 138,999 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.50. 4,777,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,777. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.05.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

