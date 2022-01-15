Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Update

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, a growth of 193.9% from the December 15th total of 170,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 204,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

