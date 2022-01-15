Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Down 59.1% in December

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the December 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after purchasing an additional 538,394 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

