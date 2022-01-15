AGF Investments Inc. Sells 235,881 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235,881 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $42,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

