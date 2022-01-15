Wells Fargo & Company’s (WFC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 56,739,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,738,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.