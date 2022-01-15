Wells Fargo & Company’s (WFC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.
WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 56,739,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,738,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
