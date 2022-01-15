EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.37. EQT posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,750%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Truist dropped their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Yale University purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,059,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,515,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,096,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. 3,808,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.