Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) vs. Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Head to Head Contrast

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts -18.30% -6.36% -3.09% Ashford Hospitality Trust -52.06% N/A -8.53%

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Host Hotels & Resorts and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 6 8 0 2.57 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $19.04, suggesting a potential upside of 6.12%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 186.90%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 7.91 -$732.00 million ($0.57) -31.47 Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.75 -$543.88 million ($39.95) -0.28

Ashford Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

