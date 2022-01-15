SouthState Corp Has $319,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP opened at $86.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.26.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.