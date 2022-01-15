DPRating (RATING) Trading Up 17.4% This Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, DPRating has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $611,259.48 and $20,982.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DPRating Profile

RATING is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

