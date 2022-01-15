Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $473.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

