Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post sales of $310.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.91 million and the lowest is $309.30 million. Omnicell posted sales of $249.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.48. 271,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,399. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $116.07 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after buying an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,005,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Omnicell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

