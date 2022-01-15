Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

