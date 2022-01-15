Myriad Price Up 3.1% This Week (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $2,100.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000214 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,814,300,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

