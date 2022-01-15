Falcon Project Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a market cap of $1.84 million and $867.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00076734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.70 or 0.07709942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,279.33 or 0.99913598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00069675 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008385 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

