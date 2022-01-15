$12.04 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce sales of $12.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.37 billion and the lowest is $11.86 billion. Progressive posted sales of $10.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $46.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.81 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.09 billion to $53.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,286. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $7,144,764 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 39.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 35.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 773,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 55.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.