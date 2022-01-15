Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,807,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NIHK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 1,133,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 22.07 and a quick ratio of 20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Video River Networks has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Get Video River Networks alerts:

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.