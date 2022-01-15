Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,807,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NIHK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 1,133,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 22.07 and a quick ratio of 20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Video River Networks has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
About Video River Networks
