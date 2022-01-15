Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in December

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 160,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,032. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

