Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Decreases By 96.0%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 135,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

